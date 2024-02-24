Immanuel Quickley hits 6 3-pointers, scores 24 points in Raptors' 123-121 victory over Hawks

With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble hand-off from Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the Raptors sealed it with Bruce Brown's breakaway dunk with 11 seconds to play.

“It is just two games, but what I really like about this group is they are together,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. “They are really enjoying being with each other and competing with each other.”

Hawks All-Star Trae Young, who averaged 34.3 points in the three previous games against the Raptors this season, was held to 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He had seven assists.

“Overall, we did a really good job on Trae Young, not allowing him to score and to get to his positions,” Rajakovic said.

The Hawks stayed in the game by enjoying a 54-47 rebound advantage and a 24-8 free throw advantage, but the Raptors hit three more three-pointers and shot 49% from the floor vs. 43% for the Hawks.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder was ejected with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter for storming on the court after Young appeared to injure his right thigh fighting through a screen set by Poeltl. Young hopped on one leg and went to the ground for a minute, but was able to stay in the game. In addition to Snyder's double-technical, Young and Hunter also received first-half technical fouls.

“I was worried about Trae's knee,” Snyder said. “I probably deserved the technical. ... My reaction was an emotional one.”

The Hawks got off to a frigid start in their first game since the All-Star break, missing 13 straight shots after taking a 2-0 lead. The Raptors led 15-2 before Murray ended the drought with a layup. The Hawks shot 30% from the floor in the first period — going 1 for 9 from 3-point range and also missing five free throws.

Raptors guard R.J. Barrett sat out the second night of back-to-back games for the Raptors as he recovers from a left knee injury.

