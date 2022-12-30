ajc logo
Ihenacho's 15 lead James Madison past Georgia State 63-47

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Tyree Ihenacho's 15 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Georgia State Panthers 63-47

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyree Ihenacho's 15 points helped James Madison defeat Georgia State 63-47 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Ihenacho also contributed four steals for the Dukes (10-4). Noah Freidel was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 13 points. Takal Molson shot 5 for 13, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Dwon Odom led the Panthers (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Evan Johnson added nine points for Georgia State. Brenden Tucker also had seven points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. James Madison visits Marshall while Georgia State hosts South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

