Ignacio Aliseda scores twice, Fire beat Atlanta United 3-0

Aliseda made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Miguel Ángel Navarro redirected a sloppy pass by Anton Walkes to Aliseda, who calmly ripped a right-footer that froze goalkeeper Bradley Guzan.

Przemyslaw Frankowski capped the scoring on a breakaway, running onto a ball by Aliseda and then rolling in a side-netter in the 58th minute.