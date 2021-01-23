ICE frees potential witnesses in Georgia medical abuse case

Deportations of any potential witnesses are halted under court order, even after ICE tried to withdraw its support in court for an agreement originally reached by the Department of Justice.

In a class-action lawsuit filed in December, 41 women submitted statements about what they allege was misconduct by Amin. That lawsuit is pending. Many of the women had been deported or released from immigration custody after the allegations first emerged in September.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency has previously denied deporting women to prevent them from testifying and pledged it would cooperate with all investigations. It has also said it prioritizes providing necessary medical care to all detainees.