ajc logo
X

I-16 shut down between Atlanta, Savannah after bridge crash

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
Authorities say an interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — An interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about six feet (1.8 meters), the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

In Other News
1
Judge: 1 county may split from Georgia judicial circuit
2
United Methodist conference seizes church assets in dispute
3
Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top