Hyundai to start manufacturing IONIQ 5 electric SUVs at new Georgia plant this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it plans to begin manufacturing IONIQ 5 electric SUVs at its sprawling new plant in Georgia this fall.

It was the first time the South Korean automaker has identified which model of electric vehicle it will produce at its $7.6 billion EV and battery plant west of Savannah. The factory should begin operating in the fourth quarter, the company said in a news release, though it didn't specify which month.

“We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line," said Oscar Kwon, the new plant's CEO. “It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with.”