Hyundai supplier Seohan sets $72M, 180-job Georgia plant

Seohan Group announced Tuesday that it would build the plant near Midway, south of Savannah, with plans to hire at least 180 new employees.

Seohan Auto Georgia is the seventh major supplier to locate in the region after Hyundai said in May it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, Georgia. The site could grow to 8,100 employees and is slated to begin producing vehicles in 2025.