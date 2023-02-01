Hyundai supplier plans $76M Georgia plant, hiring 500

Gov. Brian Kemp has proclaimed that his goal for his second term is to make Georgia the leading state for electric-powered vehicles.

Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said the jobs would be “well paying," but didn't say how much workers would earn.

The company already imports parts through Savannah's port to supply its LaGrange plant.

The state will pay to train workers, but the total incentive package from state and local governments wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday. Seoyon E-HWA could qualify for more than $3.1 million in state income tax credits, at $1,250 per job over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year.