Hyundai supplier plans $300M metal stamping plant, 740 jobs

Sewon Precision Industry Co. said Tuesday that it would locate its plant in Rincon, a Savannah suburb in Georgia's Effingham County. Sewon already has a stamping plant in LaGrange, near the Kia plant in West Point and the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama. The South Korean company expects to have 1,600 employees between the two plants once the Rincon factory is complete.

Hyundai said in May that it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell. That plant, which could grow to 8,100 employees, is supposed to begin producing vehicles in 2025.