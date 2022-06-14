Hydroponic farm to hire 150 at $120M facility near Atlanta

Using proprietary techniques, Zelkind said 80 Acres Farms will provide tasty, nutritious produce year-round from its Georgia facility. He said not trucking produce from far away means that it will be fresh longer in consumers' homes. Zelkind said that, as well as much-reduced water use and no need for pesticides are among what makes 80 Acres Farms more environmentally friendly that typical supermarket produce.

Zelkind said the company will be seeking to buy electricity produced from renewable sources from Covington's municipal electric utility.

80 Acres Farms currently has eight farms in the United States.

State officials said bringing in companies with new agricultural technology is one of their economic development goals.

80 Acres Farms has raised $250 million from investors, seeking to grow rapidly. It recently opened a $74 million complex in Kentucky.