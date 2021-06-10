Hydrogen fuel company sets $84M plant for southeast Georgia

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Plug Power will expand the state's "green technology ecosystem.”

The Georgia plant will have an initial capacity of 15 tons of hydrogen per day. It will use solar electricity supplied by Nahunta-based Okefenokee Rural Electric Membership Corp. Spokesperson Michele Hutchins said Plug Power would be the cooperative's largest industrial customer, consuming up to 47.5 megawatts of power. That's enough electricity to power more than 40,000 Georgia homes.

Plug Power said the location is close to Interstate 95 and will help it serve users including Home Depot and Southern Co., the Atlanta-based electric and natural gas utility.

The company will buy land from the Camden County Joint Development Authority. Executive Director James Coughlin said the authority has owned the site for 25 years and was competing with Florida for the plant. Coughlin said local governments will give property tax breaks worth a projected $6.2 million over 10 years.

Plug Power will be eligible for sales tax breaks on equipment purchases and electricity, as well as research and development tax credits.

Plug Power could also claim an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $420,000 over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year.

