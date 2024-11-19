Georgia News
Hunter scores 24 points, Daniels has game-winning block as Hawks beat Kings 109-108

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
By ERIC HE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Dyson Daniels had four blocks, including one in the final seconds, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the short-handed Sacramento Kings 109-108 on Monday night.

Daniels' clutch defensive play on Kings star De'Aaron Fox finished off a late back-and-forth affair. Trae Young had 19 assists for Atlanta. Clint Capela, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds, scored the final three points for the Hawks to put them up 109-106 with under two minutes to play.

Keon Ellis had a career high 33 points, including nine 3-pointers, to lead Sacramento. The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis (back), DeMar DeRozan (back) and Malik Monk (right ankle sprain).

Sacramento led 66-64 at halftime, after falling behind 22-6 to start the game.

Takeaways

Hawks: The Hawks got some key rotational pieces back with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Bufkin both active. Bogdanovic (right hamstring) played in his first game since the season opener and Bufkin (right shoulder) had not been active this season. Bogdanovic, who averaged 16.9 points per game last season, scored six on Monday. Bufkin had five points.

Kings: Ellis, who entered the game averaging 5.3 points per game this season, made his first six 3s in the first half and became the fifth player in franchise history to make nine 3-pointers in a game.

Key moment

Daniels stripped Fox of the ball as Fox went up for a shot on the left wing in the final seconds, ending the game. The 21-year-old, who entered the game with a steal in 12 consecutive games, also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Key stat

The Hawks won despite just seven points from Young. The point guard was in a passing mood on Monday, finishing one shy of a career high, while attempting just seven shots.

Up next

Kings visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, and Hawks visit Golden State on Wednesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) lays the ball up over Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives to the basket between Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) and Jordan McLaughlin during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Sacramento Kings center Orlando Robinson, left, is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder shouts instructions from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin, right, is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

