Hundreds attend peace march ahead of Andrew Young's 90th

Young is among the last surviving members of King's inner circle. He turns 90 on Saturday and is hosting multiple birthday events that showcase his accomplishments and continue his long fight for equity and inclusion.

“Andrew Young is one of those legends," said Kurt Schmitz, a Georgia State University instructor who came to the walk. "You try to find those opportunities to appreciate folks that have made a big difference over a long period of time, and Andrew Young is one of those guys.”

Phillip Finley, 57, said Young's example was important to young people today as they grapple with voter suppression and other issues Young faced.

“The next generation has to understand what this man did for civil rights — not just for African Americans — for Asian Americans, for Hispanics, for all people of color,” he said.

The walk went up a boulevard named for Young and wrapped around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Falcons play. It ended in a nearby park, where King's daughter, Bernice King, delivered a prayer before organizers unveiled a statue of Young.

The walk was the second of multiple events planned this week for Young's 90th birthday, which has been organized around the theme, “peace and reconciliation.” On Wednesday, Young delivered a sermon at his church in Atlanta in which he lamented the war in Ukraine and “rancor” in the world but also expressed hope for peace.

On Friday, an exhibit about Young’s life will open at Millennium Gate Museum, also in Atlanta. A gala is scheduled the next day to raise money for his foundation, which works on economic development and food security projects.