Human remains found in a bag lead to murder charge

Authorities said they believe Demmon and another person lived at the residence on occasion.

Demmon was already in custody in South Carolina after being arrested several days earlier, The Telegraph reported. His criminal record includes charges of grand theft, burglary and credit card fraud in the Tampa, Florida, area. Florida records show that he was released from prison about seven months ago.

It wasn't known Monday whether Demmon has an attorney who could be reached to comment on his behalf.

An autopsy was being done on the body. Authorities haven’t released the person’s identity.