Huge fire at Atlanta apartment complex; scores evacuated

Television news footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the top of a portion of the complex. No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a wall collapsed in the parking deck, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The firefighter was expected to be OK.

The blaze was contained by late afternoon, but the building was a “complete and total loss,” Stafford told the AJC.