Hubert Kos leads Texas men to NCAA record 16th swimming and diving championship

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Hubert Kos set two NCAA records in winning three individual events to lead the Texas Longhorns men to their record 16th swimming and diving championship on Saturday night.

All of Texas' championships have come since 1981. The Longhorns won four straight titles from 1988-91 and 2015-18 and added their most recent one in 2021. Texas finished with 490 points, 19 ahead of runner-up California.

Kos set an NCAA record in winning the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 34.21 seconds. Kos won the 100 backstroke on Friday with an NCAA record time of 43.20. He also won the 200 individual medley in 1:37.91 on Thursday.