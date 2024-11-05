Hubbard and Harris combine for 46 points, hit 6 3s each; Mississippi State beats West Georgia 95-60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 26 points and Claudell Harris Jr. added 20 Monday night to help Mississippi State beat West Georgia 95-60 in the season opener for both teams.

Hubbard — and All-Southeastern Conference second-team selection — and Harris each hit six of Mississippi State's 14 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made 36 of 65 (55%) from the field, shot 47% from behind the arc and scored 31 points off 20 West Georgia turnovers.

Kanye Clary stole a pass and then fed KeShawn Murphy for a dunk 13 seconds into the game that made it 2-0 and Mississippi State never trailed. Hubbard hit two 3-pointers in a 12-2 run capped when he threw down a dunk that made it 14-4.