Howard scores 30, No. 21 Kentucky women edge No. 15 Georgia

Jenna Staiti, who missed the last two games because of COVID, scored a season-high 26 points for Georgia (12-3, 1-2). Que Morrison added 14 points and Mikayla Coombs 11.

Georgia's biggest lead was six points and Kentucky's was eight as there 12 ties and nine lead changes through three quarters.

The Wildcats shot 52.2% and cashed in by scoring 20 points off 19 Georgia turnovers. Georgia was 18 of 20 from the foul line for a nine-point advantage and had a 38-24 rebounding edge but only went 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Kentucky plays top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday while Georgia faces Alabama, a day before the schools play for the football championship.

