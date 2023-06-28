Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 24-point game

Atlanta Dream (5-7, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (8-5, 4-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Dream's 110-80 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Mystics' record in Eastern Conference games is 4-4. Washington has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Dream have gone 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fourth in the WNBA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.8.

The Mystics and Dream face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Allisha Gray is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.