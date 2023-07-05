Howard leads Atlanta against Los Angeles after 43-point game

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Atlanta visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Rhyne Howard scored 43 points in the Dream's 112-84 win over the Los Angeles Sparks

Atlanta Dream (7-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-10, 6-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Rhyne Howard scored 43 points in the Dream's 112-84 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 5-4 on their home court. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA with 19.1 assists per game. Jordin Canada leads the Sparks averaging 5.7.

The Dream are 4-3 on the road. Atlanta is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 112-84 in the last meeting on July 2. Howard led the Dream with 43 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canada is averaging 13 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

