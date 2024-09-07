Howard leads Atlanta against Indiana after 33-point performance

The Fever are 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dream are 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Indiana averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 26 the Fever won 84-79 led by 29 points from Kelsey Mitchell, while Tina Charles scored 28 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 13.9 points and nine rebounds for the Fever.

Allisha Gray is averaging 15.8 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 91.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.