ajc logo
X

Howard delivers playoff-clinching win for Liberty over Dream

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute as New York defeated Atlanta 87-83, sending the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute as New York defeated Atlanta 87-83 on Sunday, sending the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs.

With New York leading 80-79 in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Howard hit a 24-footer to put the Liberty up by four with 55 seconds remaining. The Dream extended their ensuing possession by collecting a couple of offensive rebounds before Aari McDonald made a driving layup to trail 83-81 with 26 seconds left. Sabrina Ionescu and Howard both made two free throws for New York and the Liberty led by six before McDonald made another layup to close out the scoring.

The win, New York's sixth in its past eight games, clinched a playoff spot. The Liberty (16-20) will be the seventh or eighth seed depending on the outcome of the later game between Phoenix and Chicago. A Phoenix win would give the Mercury the seventh seed; a Chicago win would give New York the seventh seed.

Atlanta (14-22) lost its fourth in a row and sixth in its past eight games.

Marine Johannes scored 18 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting for New York. Stefanie Dolson added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Rhyne Howard had 24 points and seven assists for Atlanta. Monique Billings added 15 points, Maya Caldwell 14 and McDonald 11.

Editors' Picks
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured1h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
3h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
42m ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
10h ago
The Latest
Harris, Contreras lead Braves' rally for sweep of Marlins
33m ago
Falcons' top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury
1h ago
Trial begins in shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top