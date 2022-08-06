ajc logo
X

Howard and the Dream visit the Lynx

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Rhyne Howard leads Atlanta into a matchup against Minnesota averaging 16.0 points per game

Atlanta Dream (14-17, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (12-20, 7-9 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream visit the Minnesota Lynx. Howard ranks 10th in the league scoring 16.0 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 6-10 in home games. Minnesota is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream are 6-9 on the road. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won 92-85 in the last meeting on July 28. Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 25 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sylvia Fowles is shooting 63.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lynx. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 7.8 points and four assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-10315h ago
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process
14h ago
Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for one day of work in 2007 to honor her
9h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice
2h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice
2h ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
8h ago
The Latest
Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
1h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
18h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top