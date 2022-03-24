How 10 largest US metros changed in COVID's 1st full year

HOUSTON: The 69,000 residents that Houston gained was the third-highest of any U.S. metro area. Births accounted for more than half of the growth, though the migration of new residents wasn't far behind. More than a third of the migration to the Houston area came from outside the U.S. Houston's population stood at 7.2 million.

WASHINGTON: The nation's capital lost almost 29,000 residents in its metro area. A gain of 25,000 babies wasn't enough to overcome the tens of thousands of residents who left the region. Its population was 6.3 million residents.

PHILADELPHIA: Greater Philadelphia lost more than 13,000 residents. Around three-quarters of the loss came from people leaving, and the rest was caused by deaths outnumbering births. The metro area had 6.2 million residents.

ATLANTA: The Atlanta area grew by almost 43,000 residents. Almost 60% of the new residents were people who had moved from elsewhere, while the rest came from births. It had 6.1 million residents.

MIAMI: Greater Miami declined by more than 34,000 residents. Residents moving away from the metro area were more than double the substantial growth in new residents arriving from abroad. Deaths accounted for about 5% of the population loss. The metro had 6 million residents.

PHOENIX: Greater Phoenix had the second-largest population gain among U.S. metros, jumping by more than 78,000 residents. Almost all of the growth was driven by residents from other places moving to the Valley of the Sun. More so than Dallas or Houston, the natural increase from births accounted for a very small share of the growth — around 10%. Its population grew to 4.9 million residents.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Caption Boaters cool off on a sandbar with the Miami skyline seen in the background, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Boaters cool off on a sandbar with the Miami skyline seen in the background, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell