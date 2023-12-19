Houston plays Atlanta, aims for 12th straight home win

The Rockets are 11-1 on their home court. Houston scores 110.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 7-8 away from home. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Rockets score 110.7 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 122.7 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.1 points and 8.8 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae Young is averaging 28.1 points and 11 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: day to day (illness).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb), AJ Griffin: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.