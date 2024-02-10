Houston faces Atlanta, aims to end 3-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 12-14 at home. Atlanta is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets are 5-19 in road games. Houston is third in the Western Conference with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.3.

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 134-127 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Sengun is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 128.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.0 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Dejounte Murray: day to day (back), Clint Capela: out (adductor), Patty Mills: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Fred VanVleet: day to day (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.