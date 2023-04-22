Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves play in game 2 of series

Atlanta has a 4-4 record at home and a 14-6 record overall. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .438.

Houston has a 4-3 record on the road and a 10-10 record overall. The Astros have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has three doubles and two home runs for the Astros. Corey Julks is 11-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.