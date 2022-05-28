House to offer relief to families impacted by disabilities

To help ease the burden of those seeking services in Gainesville, the Burles launched the nonprofit Love Your Story to provide a place for families to stay at no cost to them.

“We just saw a need, personally, in ourselves and had been (the recipients of) some generosity by some other people — like traveling to Texas, somebody offering us a house, and we were like, ‘Wow, this was such a place of rest for us physically, but also rest financially that a lot of families aren’t given,’” Abigail Burle said. “And that’s what we wanted to create here in our community.”

According to Burle, Gainesville has become a bit of a “hub” for families seeking neurological rehabilitation and other therapies via TOTS. The organization houses four different therapy intensives: physical, occupational, feeding and constraint-induced movement.

Speech and aquatic therapies are also among the services TOTS provides.

Molly’s House already has five families on the books, with the first slated to arrive June 4 from Asheville, North Carolina, for a three-week intensive therapy. Other families are traveling from Memphis and Franklin, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Love Your Story/Molly’s House is awaiting IRS approval for official 501(c)(3) nonprofit recognition, a process that can span anywhere from six to 27 months, Burle said.

In the meantime, the initiative is being sustained through “grassroots fundraising” and seeking monetary donations of $100 or less, which will be tax deductible after approval is granted. Then, the organization will be able to accept grant funding as well.

Burle’s goal is to fundraise $30,000 annually to maintain the house and provide more amenities to its guests. Eventually, she’d like to operate several houses, potentially in different states, to serve even more families.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “I think everybody wants to turn some sort of suffering they’ve had in their life into a well of joy. Well, this is it. This is what we can do.”

In addition to financial support, the immediate needs for Molly’s House are “anything you would need to make a household run,” Burle said.

Those interested can contact hi@loveyourstory.us to coordinate a donation.

“Our biggest thing in creating this has been (communicating to) families that are impacted by disabilities: You are not a burden. You belong. Your kids belong. There is a place for you. We see you,” Burle said. “I know a lot of people in the disability community don’t feel seen. They don’t feel heard. We see you, and not only do we see you, we want to create a space where you can belong. I really hope this spurs people feeling that they’re able to come here and rest (physically) and also that they’re able to rest financially from something that was thrust upon them.”

To learn more about Molly’s House, visit loveyourstory.us.