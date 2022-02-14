House sends bill on cityhood for Atlanta suburb to Kemp

The House voted 96-62 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 841, which creates a referendum on whether to form a city of East Cobb. The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.

Proponents of cityhood say the move will bring government closer to the people and give local residents greater control over development in the area. Opponents have questioned the need for the city and raised concerns about its costs. Only voters who live in the area that would become the city of East Cobb would qualify to cast a ballot in the referendum.