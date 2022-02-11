House passes Georgia amended budget with raises, tax rebates

“This is the first cost of living adjustment that we in a state have been in condition to give to our employees in 14 years," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican, told lawmakers Friday.

House lawmakers added $8.5 million to provide school custodians a one-time $1,000 bonus to go with the money going to bus drivers and cafeteria workers. They also added $3.5 million to fully cover the cost of bonuses for cafeteria workers.

This year is seeing a huge burst of spending even as Kemp and lawmakers face reelection later this year, thanks to bountiful state tax collections. A $2.35 billion surplus was left at the end of the 2021 budget even after filling the state's savings account to its legal limit of $4.3 billion. That led the House to agree with Kemp's plan to give $1.6 billion in tax rebates in April — $250 to every single person filing state income taxes, $375 to every single person heading a household and $500 to married people filing jointly.

The House plan also spends cash on construction projects and equipment purchases that the state would normally finance through borrowing. That includes $432 million, as proposed by Kemp, to buy a private prison and begin building a second prison, in a plan that also includes closing several older state prisons. The state would also spend $193 million to buy more than 1,700 school buses.

