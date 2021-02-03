House panel: Renew COVID-19 lawsuit shield for another year

Democrats argued last year that the protection is overly broad and should, at most, protect health care institutions.

Under the law, a business, health care provider or protected entity must display gross negligence, “willful and wanton misconduct” or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose a lawsuit. That’s higher than the regular standard of negligence.

Some relatives of people who have died in the pandemic have said they're being blocked from suing nursing homes, even when state inspections found poor infection control measures, because of the law.

Senators had sought even stronger protections against lawsuits, but agreed to the House version on the last night of the 2020 legislative session.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp exempted hospitals and medical professionals from liability by executive order, but those protections run out when Kemp’s emergency powers expire.

