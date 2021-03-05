House joins effort to put Georgia on daylight time for good

Representatives voted 112-48 on Friday for House Bill 44, which would call for Georgia to permanently switch to daylight saving time if the U.S. Congress authorizes it. Permanent adoption of daylight saving time would mean another hour of light on winter evenings, but a sunrise that would come after 8 a.m. in Georgia on the shortest days.

“We can only move to daylight saving time permanently with congressional approval," said Rep. Wes Cantrell, the Woodstock Republican sponsoring the bill.