House gives final passage to Public Service Commission maps

A group of Black voters in Fulton County has sued to overturn the system of statewide elections, saying that it unfairly dilutes the votes of African Americans.

The group wants the judge to order district-based elections and to draw at least one majority-Black district. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs in June. In a January ruling that mostly favored the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said the case should go to trial.

Opponents emphasized their opposition to this latest plan on those grounds, saying they believe statewide elections illegally prevent minority communities from electing a candidate of their choice. Republicans voted down a Democratic effort to draw Gwinnett County back into the district. GOP representatives also rejected an effort to have commissioners elected only by the voters of the district each commissioner lives in.

“We would be adopting a statute that is likely unlawful and discriminatory," said Rep. Sam Park, a Lawrenceville Democrat. “We should, instead, heed the court’s warning and switch to elections by district.”

Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, argued lawmakers would have to amend the state constitution to elect commissioners by district.

Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, repeated claims made earlier that all five incumbent commissioners had approved the new maps. Echols has denied that claim.

Residents in Gwinnett County, as well as in 10 middle Georgia counties, including Bibb and Houston, would go 10 years without being able to run for the commission under the proposed changes that draw them out of Echols' District 2. The middle Georgia counties would be drawn into Republican Commissioner Jason Shaw's District 1. Both Shaw and McDonald won reelection in 2020, meaning their seats won't be on the ballot until 2026. Echols was last on the ballot in the current District 2 in 2016.

