Hot-shooting Virginia Tech women upset No. 11 Georgia Tech

Kitley, the Hokies' 6-foot-6 post, knocked down a jumper to get Virginia Tech on the board first and Georgia Amoore hit the first of her five 3-pointers to make it a 5-0 start. Amoore assisted on three of Kitley's five first-half field goals. Each finished with 12 first-half points.

Amoore was 5 of 6 from long range to finish with 21 points with six assists to lead the Hokies (18-6, 10-3). Kitley was 9 of 20 from the field and Kayana Traylor added 14 points off the bench. Aisha Sheppard hit 2 of 5 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, five boards and three assists.