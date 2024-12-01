Hot-shooting Georgia has 6 in double-figure in 102-56 rout over Jacksonville

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dakota Leffew scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Georgia scored a season high in its 102-56 rout of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Georgia (7-1) shot 36 of 54 (67%) from the floor and made 14 of 24 (58%) from long range. It was the most points scored since its 93-45 win over Alabama A&M on Nov. 19.

Leffew shot 6 of 8 from the floor and had eight of Georgia's 24 assists. Silas Demary Jr. and Tyrin Lawrence added 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Somto Cyril and Dylan James each scored 13 points and Asa Newell had 12.