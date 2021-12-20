Hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 climbing in Georgia

COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized remain overwhelmingly unvaccinated. At the four-hospital Northeast Georgia Health System based in Gainesville, 83% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated on Sunday, as was every single COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit.

Georgia ranks sixth lowest among the states, with 50.4% of its population vaccinated, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data. Everyone 5 and older is eligible to vaccinated in Georgia.

As of Friday, only six cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Georgia. Officials think the variant is more widespread because health labs have the capacity to genetically sequence only a small fraction of test results.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection. But even without the extra dose, experts say vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.