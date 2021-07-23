ajc logo
Hospital seeks to identify patient unable to say his name

49 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia hospital is turning to the public for help in identifying a patient who has been unable to say his name or offer information about his identity.

The man has been at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale south of Atlanta for nearly 10 days, WSB-TV reported.

He arrived at the hospital’s emergency department on July 14 after he was found in Fulton County, authorities said. Police have also been unable to identify the man.

The hospital's staff believes that he is in his 50s or 60s. He’s white, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

The hospital shared a photo of the man with local media in hopes that someone who knows him will see it and contact them.

