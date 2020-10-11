Hospital in the Mississippi Delta hires new chief executive

Studley will become the fourth CEO of the Greenwood hospital in less than three years. He succeeds Gary Marchand, who has been as interim CEO since October 2019. Marchand is a longtime Gulf Coast hospital administrator who came out of retirement to take the position but never expressed interest in the permanent job.

The Greenwood hospital is in one of the poorest parts of the U.S. with large numbers of uninsured people. The hospital lost more than $44 million from 2016 through 2019, although about $14.5 million of the loss was because of a change in accounting standards.