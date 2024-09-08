Georgia News

Horwitz leads Blue Jays against the Braves after 4-hit game

The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves after Spencer Horwitz had four hits on Saturday in a 9-5 win over the Braves
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Toronto Blue Jays (68-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (77-65, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 206 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -279, Blue Jays +227; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves after Spencer Horwitz's four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta has a 39-30 record in home games and a 77-65 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .410.

Toronto has a 34-40 record on the road and a 68-75 record overall. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 37 home runs, 62 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .307 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10-for-42 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .326 batting average, and has 40 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 61 walks and 94 RBI. Will Wagner is 13-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .278 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

