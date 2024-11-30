Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will miss at least 2 weeks with a left calf strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without point guard LaMelo Ball for at least two weeks because of a strained left calf.

Ball felt discomfort in his calf after Wednesday night’s loss to the Miami Heat and did not play against the New York Knicks on Friday. The team said he will be reevaluated on Dec. 11, which is two weeks from the date of the original injury.

Ball has been hot for the Hornets, averaging 40.3 points in his last four games.