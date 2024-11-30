Georgia News
Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will miss at least 2 weeks with a left calf strain

The Charlotte Hornets will be without point guard LaMelo Ball for at least two weeks because of a left calf strain
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, right, talks to guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
38 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without point guard LaMelo Ball for at least two weeks because of a strained left calf.

Ball felt discomfort in his calf after Wednesday night’s loss to the Miami Heat and did not play against the New York Knicks on Friday. The team said he will be reevaluated on Dec. 11, which is two weeks from the date of the original injury.

Ball has been hot for the Hornets, averaging 40.3 points in his last four games.

He is averaging a career-best 31.1 points and 4.7 3-pointers per game for the season, which ranks second in the NBA. He also is averaging 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 starts.

Ball has had a history of injury problems, mostly to his ankles, since coming to the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The only Hornets player to ever receive a max contract extension, Ball has played in just 202 games with 182 starts in five seasons.

The team also said guard Tre Mann’s lower back soreness has been diagnosed as a disk irritation. His absence from the lineup began on Nov. 23 against Milwaukee. He will continue his rehabilitation and be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Hornets' next game is Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

