Hornets guard Brandon Miller to miss at least a week with strained left glute

ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Brandon Miller, one of the team's top players, for at least a week because of a strained left glute.

After suffering the injury, Miller sat out the second half of the Hornets' 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season. The Hornets said Friday night before their game at Atlanta that Miller will be evaluated in a week, meaning the high-scoring guard is expected to miss at least three games.

The Hornets also were without starting center Mark Williams, who has a strained tendon in his left foot, against the Hawks. Missing two starters in only the second game of the season was a painful reminder of injury woes that have persisted the last two seasons, helping to extend the team's playoff drought to eight years.