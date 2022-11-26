ajc logo
Hoosiers QB Williams taken to hospital with leg injury

Updated 16 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering a serious injury to his right knee during the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss to Purdue.

Coach Tom Allen didn't provide many details, saying the Hoosiers were still awaiting word on the diagnosis.

“It was a devastating loss," Allen said. “I can’t put it into words, but it’s part of the game. They need further evaluation, so that was the last update I got. It is the knee, but it is not an ACL, I know that. But it’s obviously serious.”

Williams was hurt with 46 seconds left in the first quarter when he tried to plant and throw. He immediately fell to the ground with nobody around him.

Teammates gathered and some Purdue players took a knee as trainers placed an air cast around Williams' leg and strapped him onto a stretcher. Some of Williams' relatives also were on the field, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said it was unfortunate to see Williams hurt.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Macon, Georgia, was making his second straight start after replacing Connor Bazelak. Bazelak finished the game, throwing for 201 yards, an interception that was returned for TD and a touchdown pass on the final play.

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

