Homes and buildings damaged as storms roll across the South

WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several southern states, authorities said.
In the west Alabama town of Winfield, Wednesday's storms damaged buildings in the downtown area, authorities said. Building walls collapsed and roofs were laying in roads, Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson told WBRC-TV.
“Downtown Winfield is a dangerous area and multiple agencies are on scene," the Marion County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on social media. “There are confirmed live power lines down."
Police ordered people to stay out of the downtown area as officers and sheriff’s deputies worked to assess the damage in the town about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham.
“If you don’t have to come down here, don’t," Burleson told WBRC. “There are lines down, glass in the road, nails.”
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms.
In northeast Alabama, another emergency manager in Etowah County reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes were damaged.
The storms prompted tornado watches and warnings Wednesday evening, though it wasn’t immediately known whether tornadoes or high winds caused the damage in Alabama Wednesday evening.
Tornado watches had been issued Wednesday for parts of several states, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.
As dawn broke Thursday, several strong storms were still threatening parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as the system continued to move east.