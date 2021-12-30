Homes and buildings damaged as storms roll across the South

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms.

In northeast Alabama, another emergency manager in Etowah County reported that a pole barn was destroyed and at least two homes were damaged.

The storms prompted tornado watches and warnings Wednesday evening, though it wasn’t immediately known whether tornadoes or high winds caused the damage in Alabama Wednesday evening.

Tornado watches had been issued Wednesday for parts of several states, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.

As dawn broke Thursday, several strong storms were still threatening parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as the system continued to move east.