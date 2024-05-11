Homers by Acuña, Albies and Olson in 3rd lead Morton and Braves to 4-2 win over Mets

A.J. Minter struck out all three batters in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his 10th save in 12 chances this season and the 200th of his career.

After giving up Pete Alonso's two-out RBI single, Iglesias retired J.D. Martinez on a fly to center.

Coming off a horrendous outing, Mets starter Jose Quintana (1-4) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. The veteran left-hander was hammered for eight runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay a week earlier.

Right after a double play that left the bases empty in the third, Acuña drove a full-count sinker 461 feet to the back of the black batter's eye incline in straightaway center, beyond the home run apple at Citi Field.

Albies followed with a high fly into the left-field corner, 105 feet shorter than Acuna's smash but still worth one run. It was Albies' first homer since March 31 — he missed time with a broken toe — and the second time the Braves hit back-to-back home runs this year.

Quintana then walked Austin Riley before a slumping Olson sent a two-run shot to right-center for his fourth home run of the season and first since April 7 against Arizona. The 26-game drought was the longest of his career.

Olson led the majors with 54 homers and 139 RBIs last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (elbow inflammation) was set to throw off a mound. “Just feel and touch a little bit," manager Brian Snitker said. “Everything's trending good with him.”

Mets: LHP Brooks Raley (elbow) is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. Meister is an elbow expert and the Texas Rangers' head team physician. Asked if Raley could miss the rest of the season, manager Carlos Mendoza said: “It's too early to tell.” ... RHP Drew Smith (sore shoulder) will throw another inning Saturday on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He felt good physically after pitching one inning Wednesday for Syracuse. Smith is eligible to come off the injured list. ... RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) will make another rehab start Sunday for Syracuse. The goal is five innings and 75-80 pitches. ... RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) threw a bullpen. “It's more about mechanics," Mendoza said. “Trying to get him back to feeling himself.”

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (2-1, 4.23 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday. Fried is 8-5 with a 2.65 ERA against the Mets.

Mets: Rookie RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 1.35) makes his first start at Citi Field. The team's top pitching prospect is coming off an impressive major league debut last weekend at Tampa Bay, where he allowed one run with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

