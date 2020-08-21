Homeowner accused in killing of code enforcement officer

Tamekila Walton, a neighbor, told The Augusta Chronicle she heard four gunshots and she and several others ran to find Case lying in the road.

Four large red shell casings on the ground looked like shotgun shells, Walton said. She also saw bullet holes in the door of Case’s city vehicle, she said.

Melton's half-brother, Rufus Roberts, said Melton has a short temper.

"He's just a snapper, everybody around here just knows how he is," Roberts told WJBF-TV. "He gets hyped up and he does crazy stuff, man."

Case previously investigated animal abuse for the city.

“We are incredibly shocked and saddened by this terrible crime,” City Administrator Jarvis Sims said. “Chip was a kind, dedicated team member and colleague. Our hearts are breaking and our prayers are with his family, department and friends.”