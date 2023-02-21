BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Home Depot's strong quarter overshadowed by 2023 outlook

Georgia News
By Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Home Depot posted strong profits in its final quarter of 2022, but a tepid outlook for this year is sinking shares of the home improvement retailer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot posted strong profits in its final quarter of 2022, but a tepid outlook for this year sank shares of the home improvement retailer before markets opened Tuesday.

The Atlanta company had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion, or $3.30 per share, which is 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue of $35.83 billion was just shy of expectations, but the focus was on the retailer’s projections for this year.

Home Depot sees a decline for annual per-share earnings in the mid-single-digit percentage, which caught industry analysts off guard. Wall Street was also projecting a slight uptick in sales, but Home Depot said revenue would be flat.

The company also said Tuesday that it would spend $1 billion on wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers, starting this month.

Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Shares slid 4% in premarket trading.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ by secession58m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
14h ago

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
16h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
The Latest

Carter Center visitors salute ‘The heart of what Americans should be striving to be’
16h ago
Latson with 31, No. 24 Florida State women beat Georgia Tech
Miller, Pringle lead No. 1 Alabama over Georgia 108-59
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top