Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Home Depot Foundation gives $1M to civil rights center

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Home Depot Foundation says it will give $1 million to the Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which plans to use the donation to expand its museum and increase community education and training

ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Foundation said it will give $1 million to the Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which plans to use the donation to expand its museum and increase community education and training.

The foundation, established by the Georgia-based retailer, said in an announcement the donation was in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the national holiday marking his birthday.

Opened in 2014, the nonprofit center links the story of the U.S. civil rights movement with human rights challenges of today. It plans activities beginning Friday to mark the MLK holiday.

Home Depot Foundation has been involved with the center since its beginning, said Jill Savitt, chief executive of the center.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ga. Tech looks to end streak vs BC
3h ago
Georgia looks to end streak vs Miss. St.
3h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top