Georgia News
Georgia News

Holt and Mercer knock off Western Carolina 67-66 in Southern Conference Tournament

Alex Holt scored the game-winning layup with four seconds left and racked up 24 total points to lead the Mercer Bears past the Western Carolina Catamounts in the Southern Conference Tournament 67-66 on Friday
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt made a game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds left and racked up 24 points to lead Mercer past Western Carolina 67-66 on Friday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Holt also added six rebounds for the Bears (14-18). Ahmad Robinson scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Chevalier Emery finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (8-22). Bernard Pelote added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Western Carolina. Marcus Kell also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Robinson scored nine points in the first half for Mercer, who went into the break tied 29-29. Holt led Mercer with 19 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21), Milos Uzan (7) and Mylik Wilson (8) celebrate during a timeout against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Cryer scores 22 points and No. 3 Houston beats Kansas 65-59 for 9th straight win

The Latest

Members of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee pour green dye into the fountain in Forsyth Park on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Judge denies Georgia state senator's request for criminal charges against state House staffer

Aziaha James' late free throws help No. 7 NC State beat Georgia Tech 73-72 in ACC quarterfinals

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.