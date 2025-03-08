Holt and Mercer knock off Western Carolina 67-66 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt made a game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds left and racked up 24 points to lead Mercer past Western Carolina 67-66 on Friday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Holt also added six rebounds for the Bears (14-18). Ahmad Robinson scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Chevalier Emery finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (8-22). Bernard Pelote added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Western Carolina. Marcus Kell also had 10 points and seven rebounds.