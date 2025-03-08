Holt and Mercer knock off Western Carolina 67-66 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt made a game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds left and racked up 24 points to lead Mercer past Western Carolina 67-66 on Friday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.
Holt also added six rebounds for the Bears (14-18). Ahmad Robinson scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists.
Chevalier Emery finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (8-22). Bernard Pelote added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Western Carolina. Marcus Kell also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Robinson scored nine points in the first half for Mercer, who went into the break tied 29-29. Holt led Mercer with 19 points in the second half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.