Holloway, Williams each score 24 points and Auburn cruises 104-76 over Indiana

Malik Reneau scored 15 points, Kel'el Ware added 13, Gabe Cupps 11 and Mackenzie Mgbako 10 for the Hoosiers (7-2), who had a four-game win streak snapped. Indiana shot 43% and made 6 of 17 from the arc.

The Hoosiers cut into an 19-point deficit with an 8-0 run in the second half but Williams, Baker-Mazara and Johnson hit 3-pointers in an 11-1 run for a 21-point lead with 13 minutes remaining. The lead remained comfortably in double figures.

The last time Indiana gave up 100 points in regulation was a 101-86 loss to North Carolina in a 2016 Sweet 16 matchup.

Indiana had a 12-point lead through the first seven minutes but was outscored 42-12 the remainder of the half as the Tigers took a 52-34 halftime lead behind 12 points from Jones and 11 by Holloway.

Auburn next plays UNC Asheville in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday. Indiana is host to Kansas next Saturday.

