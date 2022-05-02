ajc logo
Hollingshead transfers from Georgia to Tennessee Lady Vols

53 minutes ago
Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal.

Harper announced Hollingshead's commitment Monday.

The 6-foot-5 forward is a 2021 McDonald's All-American from Powder Springs, Georgia, and ranked No. 37 in espnW's 100.

Hollingshead played 20 games as a freshman for Georgia, averaging 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. She was limited by illness and injury but was a two-time Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week. She scored a season-high 15 points in the NCAA Tournament against Dayton.

Tennessee has added 6-2 forward Rickea Jackson from Mississippi State, 5-6 point guard Jasmine Powell from Minnesota and 6-1 Missouri State graduate transfer Jasmine Franklin. Justine Pissott, a 6-4 guard-forward who is the No. 11 overall player in the 202 class by espnW HoopGurlz, signed in November.

